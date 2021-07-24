Steelers’ QB depth chart has Mason Rudolph No. 2, Dwayne Haskins No. 3, Josh Dobbs No. 4

USA Today

The Steelers have released their first depth chart of training camp, and although that’s not necessarily a reflection of where the players will ultimately end up, it’s an interesting opportunity to take a look at the quarterback competition in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger, of course, is No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart. No surprise there.

In the backup battle, Mason Rudolph has the early lead as the No. 2 quarterback. New arrival Dwayne Haskins is No. 3. And Josh Dobbs, who was drafted by the Steelers in 2017 but has never started a game and thrown only 17 passes for them, is the No. 4 quarterback.

Haskins bears watching in training camp and the preseason. A first-round pick who was unceremoniously dumped last year in Washington, Haskins has undeniable talent but failed to put it together in his first NFL stop. Pittsburgh is a place where he could have a year to develop behind Roethlisberger and then compete for a starting job again in 2022, but it’s also a place where if he blows his second chance, he may not get a third chance.