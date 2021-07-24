Terrelle Pryor says he has a visit lined up, if he gets vaccinated

Getty Images

Although certain unvaccinated players will be able to keep their roster spots due to skill, guaranteed pay, or potential cap hit, unvaccinated players who lack the skill and ability to be critical to one or more teams will have a hard time keeping their jobs and/or getting jobs.

For free agents who are currently looking for work, that’s the problem. No one will give them the time of day unless and until they take the time to get vaccinated.

Case in point — veteran receiver Terrelle Pryor currently is looking for an opportunity, and it’s been made to clear to him that he won’t get the opportunity unless he retires.

“Had a try out lined up,” Pryor tweeted on Saturday night. “Said I can’t visit unless . . . I’m vaccinated! Now I’m torn between, tough decision.”

The reality is that, if Pryor won’t get vaccinated, the interested team will direct their interest toward someone who is vaccinated. That’s how it goes for every street free agent. With so many available and interested players who realize that they need to get vaccinated to have a chance, the free agents who won’t get vaccinated have no change.