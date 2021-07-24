Titans have all eight draft choices under contract after signing Monty Rice

Getty Images

The Titans signed third-round choice Monty Rice on Saturday, the team announced. All of the team’s eight draft picks now are under contract.

The Titans selected Rice, a Georgia product, with the 92nd overall pick.

In 2020, Rice started eight of 10 games and made 49 tackles and four tackles for loss. He was one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the nation’s best linebacker, and earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Rice started all 14 games for the Bulldogs in 2019, when he totaled 89 tackles and three tackles for loss. He made second-team All-SEC and was the co-winner of the Vince Dooley Defensive MVP.

“I can call the defense. I can run. I can hit. I can cover,” Rice said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I can do what a three-down linebacker needs to do. In today’s NFL, you have to be able to run and hit at linebacker, and I think I do a pretty good job at that. But you can always get better.”