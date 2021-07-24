Union not thrilled with NFL memo threatening forfeitures for outbreaks among the unvaccinated

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2021, 11:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

Officially, the NFL Players Association didn’t pick a fight with the NFL over Thursday’s memo that ramps up the pressure on unvaccinated players to get vaccinated. Unofficially, the union isn’t pleased.

As one union official predicted on Friday, there were no forfeits in 2020 and there will be no forfeits in 2021 — especially not with full stadiums of paying customers whose money would have to be refunded. They’ll get the games played, like they did in 2020. And they currently have more than enough vaccinated players to make that happen.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah described the NFL’s memo to PFT as “classically tactless.” Beyond that, Atallah declined to comment.

The union, we’re told, wants to reduce the temperature when it comes to unvaccinated players being backed into a corner. The concern, per the source, is that when players lash out on social media against the vaccine, it potentially influences fans to take the same viewpoint.

That’s one of the main reasons why the union has resisted making vaccines mandatory. If that question were put to a vote of the union, it likely would prevail. After all, more than 80 percent of the membership have already gotten the vaccine. Forcing players who don’t want it and won’t get it to choose between vaccine or football will prompt more of them to use the available channels to complain about the league, about the union, and ultimately about the vaccine.

It’s the complaints about the vaccine that the NFLPA would prefer to avoid, in order to prevent potentially impressionable football fans from saying, for example, “If DeAndre Hopkins isn’t getting the vaccine, I’m not getting it either.”

Whether and to what extent football fans would rely on players for health-care advice isn’t clear, but this much is. When it comes to making important decisions, our nature is such that various factors combine into a stew that swirls around in our brains. Which ingredient will be the one to drive the eventual “yes” or “no” decision? Maybe a Cardinals fan in Arizona was wrestling on Thursday with the fresh pro-vaccine messaging from politicians and commentators who previously had spoken out against the vaccine. Maybe that fan was just about to decide to get vaccinated. Maybe Hopkins’ tweet was the thing that kept that from happening.

It’s impossible to thread popcorn on something like this. The broader point is that, the fewer the players who speak out against the vaccine, the lesser the chance that they’ll influence any of their social-media followers to not get it. That’s what the union is trying to avoid, and that’s why the union isn’t happy with Thursday’s empty threat of forfeitures, all in the name of squeezing any remaining anti-vaxxers in the 32 locker rooms to change their tunes and take their medicine, literally.

11 responses to “Union not thrilled with NFL memo threatening forfeitures for outbreaks among the unvaccinated

  1. The NFL memo only triggers a forfeit if a game cannot be rescheduled.

    That’s a relatively minor demand for professionals, who have a choice.

    If in fact, games have to be postponed because of outbreaks within teams, why should the rest of the teams & players be placed in a competitive disadvantage because a player or two refused to get vaccinated. Why should the season be put at risk. Why should fans lose the pleasure of rooting for their teams.

    No sympathy for the players who just don’t want to get vaccinated.

  2. It’s a good time for the union to pull the plug and walk out until their personal freeedoms are given back to them.

  4. Wait, doesn’t the union only care about money? These guys are 2 degrees of separation from the owners

  6. Not everything needs to be a movement. The NFL is not the US government, it’s a private business. Play ball with the company that pays you, or get real jobs like the rest of us. It’s really not that complicated. I work in an industry where my employer didn’t force me to get vaccinated, but I would be obsolete to my patients if I weren’t. Hence, unemployable. Life is all about choices. Sometimes, it isn’t about virtue signaling.

  7. You dont have to worry about forfeits if players get vaccinated. Easy solution

  8. I’m not sure exactly when it happened, but at some point the idea that you can be held accountable for your decisions went out of favor with a significant portion of the population.

  11. So the union is taking a lax approach on player vaccinations in order to entice more fans to get vaccinated? Unofficially.

    That’s a very generous explanation. Not sure it makes senses though.

