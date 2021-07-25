49ers cut Daeshon Hall

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Daeshon Hall will not be going to training camp with the 49ers this week.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the 49ers have released Hall from their roster. They signed Hall to their practice squad late last season and re-signed him to a future contract in January.

Hall was a 2017 third-round pick by the Panthers and played one game as a rookie before being cut in September 2018. He spent time on the 49ers practice squad that year as well and then played three games for the Eagles late that year.

Hall played 12 games in Philadelphia before tearing his ACL in the final game of the 2019 season. He has nine tackles and 3.5 sacks over the course of his career.