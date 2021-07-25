Browns put Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t be able to start training camp on time.

Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Players can be placed on the list either because they test positive for COVID-19 or because they have a high-risk contact with someone who tested positive.

Owusu-Koramoah surprisingly fell in the draft and went to the Browns with the 52nd overall pick after virtually every mock draft projected him to go in the first round. It’s unclear why Owusu-Koramoah fell in the draft; a report surfaced after the draft that he had a heart issue that scared teams off, but both Owusu-Koramoah and the Browns disputed that report.

At Notre Dame last year, Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football.