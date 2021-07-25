Buccaneers say they’re using red wristbands for vaccinated players, yellow for unvaccinated

Getty Images

So much for HIPAA. (That’s sarcasm, by the way.)

The Buccaneers have informed PFT that the Super Bowl LV champions will be using two different wristbands at practice to distinguish vaccinated players from unvaccinated players. According to the team, vaccinate players will wear red wristbands and unvaccinated players will wear yellow wristbands.

As the Bucs begin practicing today, photos inevitably will emerge from the session — and many will be looking for the yellow wristbands. (It’s hard to spot them, if they’re even there, in practice videos posted by the team on social media.)

Running back Leonard Fournette surely will have one. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Fournette said on Sunday that he’s still deciding whether to get vaccinated.