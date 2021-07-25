Buccaneers say they’re using red wristbands for vaccinated players, yellow for unvaccinated

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 24 Buccaneers at Falcons
Getty Images

So much for HIPAA. (That’s sarcasm, by the way.)

The Buccaneers have informed PFT that the Super Bowl LV champions will be using two different wristbands at practice to distinguish vaccinated players from unvaccinated players. According to the team, vaccinate players will wear red wristbands and unvaccinated players will wear yellow wristbands.

As the Bucs begin practicing today, photos inevitably will emerge from the session — and many will be looking for the yellow wristbands. (It’s hard to spot them, if they’re even there, in practice videos posted by the team on social media.)

Running back Leonard Fournette surely will have one. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Fournette said on Sunday that he’s still deciding whether to get vaccinated.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Buccaneers say they’re using red wristbands for vaccinated players, yellow for unvaccinated

  6. Yellow tags for undesirables. Sounds like something straight out of the Third Reich playbook.

  9. Good for the Bucs.

    We’re in the middle of a world-wide pandemic. People need to know who to avoid. This has nothing to do with medical records. As soon as they get infected, we all know who got infected. Better to identify them BEFORE they inflect others.

    Get vaccinated. It’s easy. It’s safe. And we all need to do our part to get rid of this scourge.

    If everyone had worn masks and everyone had been vaccinated, we would be done with that virus, but selfish people are allowing it to remain around, killing and injuring tens of thousands.

  11. bg63 says:
    July 25, 2021 at 12:32 pm
    HIPAA Lawsuit coming
    _____________

    How many times does this have to be repeated? HIPAA does not apply to employers gathering information about their employees. Employers are allowed to require employees to get physicals and publicize those results. Employers are allowed to conduct drug tests and to tell the public those results. And employers are allowed to require employees to have vaccines and to publicize those results.

    Employers have a responsibility to the consumer public to provide a non-contagious business environment. Employers also have a responsibility to their healthy employees to insure their safety.

  12. The yellow wristbands should have the HIPAA logo on them. Since that’s yellow’s favorite word despite not knowing what it means.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.