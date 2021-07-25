Buccaneers sign Chris Cooper

Getty Images

The Buccaneers pushed their roster to the maximum of 90 players ahead of their first training camp practice on Sunday.

Safety Chris Cooper was the late addition to the roster. The team announced his signing on Sunday morning.

Cooper signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2018. He has also spent time with the Falcons, Chiefs, Bengals, and Broncos, but has never seen any regular season action as a professional player.

The Buccaneers placed safety Jordan Whitehead on the COVID reserve list on Friday, so Cooper will help fill out the secondary while he is out of action.