Cowboys sign Kyron Brown

The Cowboys are expected to sign safety Malik Hooker in the coming days and they made another addition to their defensive backfield on Sunday.

Agent Sam Leaf announced that his client Kyron Brown has signed a two-year deal in Dallas. The Cowboys have 90 players on their roster with the cornerback in the fold, so they will need to drop someone to add Hooker.

Brown went undrafted out of Akron in 2019 and signed with the Jets as a free agent. He started one of the three games he played as a rookie and was credited with five tackles, but spent last season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Cowboys drafted corners Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright this spring and bring Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis back from last year’s squad.