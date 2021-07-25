How much money does Aaron Rodgers want? (A lot of it)

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2021, 8:38 AM EDT
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The recent non-news news that the Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a five-year contract that would make him the highest-paid player in football omitted (as did the original reporting on the topic) key information regarding guarantees and structure. Rodgers wants to be paid in a way that breaks the team’s current one-year-at-a-time flexibility as to whether it will keep him around. The offer the team made presumably doesn’t do that; if it did, whoever leaked the information about the total average would have included some facts about the structure.

So what does (or at least did) Rodgers specifically want? To get a true commitment that prevents the team from releasing him or trading him after 2021 or 2022, he needs a lot. So much that the team wouldn’t be able to move on without blowing up its salary cap.

Per a league source, it’s believed by at least one team that has (or had) interest in Rodgers that he wants $90 million guaranteed over two years. That would get him to the Patricks Mahomes $45 million high-water mark. With the $45 million average applying to only the first two years and with all of it guaranteed, the structure necessary to pay that kind of money would as a practical matter tie Green Bay’s hands through 2022 and potentially into 2023.

Although some have said it’s not about the money, the money becomes a way to fix a problem that former teammates continue to call fixable. By giving Rodgers the kind of contract that gives the Packers no choice but to (1) keep Rodgers, and (2) keep Jordan Love on the bench, the team necessarily resets the clock to pre-2020 draft, before the moment that the team clumsily traded up to get Love without telling first Rodgers. (Telling him first probably wouldn’t have made it much better.)

That gesture told Rodgers in one fell swoop that he’s no longer untouchable. This gesture — a $90 million guarantee over two years — would reinstate his untouchable status, for several seasons.

The fact that the team hasn’t given him that kind of offer yet strongly suggests that the team won’t be doing so. Which further sets the stage for whatever is going to happen this week, when the Packers report for training camp.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “How much money does Aaron Rodgers want? (A lot of it)

  1. The Goat deserves every penny! He is hands down the best of all time. Brady and Montana not even a close second.

  4. Sometimes I recognize him as a… top five QB? But sometimes I read stuff like this and I wonder: what has Aaron Rogers ever done? He won a Superbowl like a decade ago, and he’s about to be 38… that’s not a man who deserves 45 mil a year.

  5. I want $45M a year for two years too, I’m going to tell my employer that tomorrow and say I’m not showing up until I get it! Wish me luck!

  6. What keeps getting lost in this is that Green Bay doesn’t have to do anything here. Rodgers is under contract. He is more than free to retire if he doesn’t want to honor the document he signed.

  7. The Packers are only getting way more expensive with Rodgers, Bahktiari, and Aaron Jones’ extensions kicking in, not to mention Davante Adams’ if they can even keep him beyond this year. It already cost them the best center in the NFL in free agency. I think they peaked last year.

  9. I like Rodgers, but to be honest, I would sell high and trade him right now. Get the picks, maybe a bridge QB to Love and move on. I mean, you traded up to get Love after all. So??!!

  10. GB is expected to go all in on Rodgers, yet Rodgers refused to play “all in” in the playoffs vs Tampa when he operated in “preservation mode” refusing to tuck and run the ball into the end zone.
    So soft

  11. Let him play this year for what he is already guaranteed, then move on.

    This guy has proven to be more anguish than he is worth.

    too much drama.

  12. It’s time for someone to tell him he’s really not Tom Brady, get out of fantasy land!

  13. I want squeeze ever last penny out of this organization. Without me this team is nothing. Packer fans know that I am priceless and will welcome me with open arms no matter what my demands. As long as I win, they’ll forgive and forget.

  15. I always thought Rodgers was a better player than Brady but this isn’t the only time he has gotten money hungry. He has 3 years left on his contract and he wants the Packers to commit a boat load of money for 4 more years after the contract expires.I hate saying this but I think the Packers need to move on

  16. supercharger says:
    July 25, 2021 at 9:26 am
    He had 2 chances to run it in and chickened out both times.

    ——

    That’s because he is terrified of Suh

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.