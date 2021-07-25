Odell Beckham: Everything feels great

Getty Images

Browns players and coaches gave sparkling reviews of wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s condition as the team’s offseason program came to a close and Beckham said things remain good on the health front with training camp about to start.

Beckham has spent close to a year rehabbing the torn ACL that ended his 2020 season and he said at a youth football camp on Sunday that “everything feels great.” He added that he is “very, very excited to be back,” although he stopped short of saying that he’s going to be full speed ahead right out of the gate.

“I did want to have the fastest comeback ever and all these things but then I’m like, what accolade is that really?” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I want to be able to have the best season I can possibly have. That’s why I say we’re just running our race and whenever the time is, I will be ready.”

Beckham said earlier this month that he expects 2021 will be “special” for the Browns. He reiterated that on Sunday and said he thinks he can “make very dangerous plays” to help push the team to new heights. That would be a welcome addition to the Cleveland offense, so the Browns will be hoping Beckham continues to be in good health.