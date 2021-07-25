Report: Chandler Jones rquested a trade

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT
Washington Football Team v Arizona Cardinals
Chandler Jones wasn’t with the Cardinals at their minicamp in June and the edge rusher reportedly wants a permanent separation from the team.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jones requested a trade this offseason. The Cardinals obviously have not granted that request and Fowler adds that they expect Jones to be at training camp this week.

Jones is set to make $15.5 million in the final year of his current contract. His dissatisfaction with his contract status is given as the reason why he asked for a deal away from Arizona.

Jones was limited to five games last season by a biceps injury. He has recorded 61 sacks in 69 games with the Cardinals and the hope in the desert is that he will add to that total while playing alongside J.J. Watt this season. Jones may have different ideas, but that plan remains in place with camp set to open.

  4. Chandler didn’t exactly produce to the $15.5 million level last year. No team is going to give significant compensation to the Cardinals and turn around and give Chandler a contract exceeding the $15.5 million. We’ll see if he shows up to camp.

  7. Don’t get me wrong he’s a great dude but J.J. Wattt’s contract is equal to Jones’ and he’s played less than 8 games in 3 of the last 5 seasons.

  8. 7th, 9th, 1st, 9th, 2nd – those are how he finished the 2015 through 2019 seasons in individual sack stats. Last season he was obviously hurt…he’s 31 years old, he has a couple years left in him. He’s a weird dude but he can play defense.

  9. I don’t feel bad for a guy making $15.5M. Especially since he didn’t play much of last year.

  11. Yes he’s under contract but he’s not trying to change the amount they owe him he just wants a contract extension. I.e more years. It’s not like he’s not honoring his current contract. And if ARZ doesn’t wanna give it to him, then yea I’d request a trade too to a team that actually wants me past this year. Don’t understand why everyone makes him seem like a bad guy for wanting an extension. That’s literally how the NFL works

  12. Love the people saying he’s asking for too much money when the team just signed Watt who has barely played the last few years for way more than he’s worth at this stage of his career. Until he missed most of last year, he’s been an elite pass rusher in the league, and this is his last chance to get paid before his career is over.

  13. Well his brother Jon is probably the most unstable and erratic “champion,” if you can consider someone with multiple failed PED drug tests a champion still somehow, it runs in the Family.

    Cue staged video of him somehow saving the day from a robbery or something just like his brother somehow always comes up with.

