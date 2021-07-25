Report: Chandler Jones rquested a trade

Getty Images

Chandler Jones wasn’t with the Cardinals at their minicamp in June and the edge rusher reportedly wants a permanent separation from the team.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jones requested a trade this offseason. The Cardinals obviously have not granted that request and Fowler adds that they expect Jones to be at training camp this week.

Jones is set to make $15.5 million in the final year of his current contract. His dissatisfaction with his contract status is given as the reason why he asked for a deal away from Arizona.

Jones was limited to five games last season by a biceps injury. He has recorded 61 sacks in 69 games with the Cardinals and the hope in the desert is that he will add to that total while playing alongside J.J. Watt this season. Jones may have different ideas, but that plan remains in place with camp set to open.