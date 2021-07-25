Tarik Cohen opens Bears camp on PUP list

Getty Images

Bears running back Tarik Cohen‘s return from a torn ACL will include a stint on the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced on Sunday that Cohen has been placed on that list as they set up their roster for training camp. Wide receiver Dazz Newsome is also going on the PUP list.

Cohen tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season and did not take part in any on-field work during the team’s offseason program. He can be activated at any point, but is not eligible to practice until he is off the list.

Newsome was a sixth-round pick this year. He hurt his shoulder in an OTA practice this spring.