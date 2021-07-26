10 teams have at least 90 percent of players vaccinated

Getty Images

As the vast majority of training camps get underway in the next couple of days, the vaccination rate among players continues to rise.

Ten days ago, 73.8 percent of NFL players had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, a league source told PFT that number has risen to 83.6 percent.

Per the same league source, there are now 10 teams with at least 90 percent of players vaccinated. That’s up from nine late last week.

With cases of COVID-19 rising throughout the country, the more vaccinated players the better. All of the available vaccines are safe and effective, particularly when dealing with a breakthrough infection. Colts head coach Frank Reich tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated, but is asymptomatic and said in a statement that he’s “feeling well.”

Given the league’s heavy restrictions on the unvaccinated, it’s likely that the number of vaccinated players will continue to increase.