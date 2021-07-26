49ers announce coaching fellows for 2021

Getty Images

The 49ers announced the team’s 2021 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows. Tully Banta-Cain, Orlando Franklin and Ahmed Saleh will work with the team during training camp.

Banta-Cain will work with the defensive line, Franklin the offensive line and Saleh the defensive backs.

Banta-Cain is entering his second season as defensive coordinator at St. Monica (California) High School. He played eight NFL seasons after the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2003.

Franklin appeared in 90 games along the offensive line after being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2011 draft. He also made seven career postseason starts.

Following his playing career, Franklin attended a broadcast bootcamp at Bowling Green State University in 2018. He currently works as a radio host on 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

Saleh is entering his first season as the defensive backs coach/special teams coordinator at Madonna University. He also has coaching stops as a defensive graduate assistant at Colorado State University and as a defensive student assistant at Michigan State University and the University of Pittsburgh.