Bengals seventh-rounder Wyatt Hubert out for year with torn pec

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals will have quarterback Joe Burrow on the practice field without any limitations at training camp, but one of the team’s rookies will not be joining him.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that seventh-round defensive end Wyatt Hubert will miss the season with a torn pectoral. Hubert was placed on the non-football injury list over the weekend.

Hubert had 20 sacks and 33 tackles for loss over three seasons at Kansas State.

Another rookie defensive end landed on the NFI list, but Taylor said third-round pick Cameron Sample is expected back from a hamstring injury. Running back Drue Chrisman is also on the list and is out for a couple of weeks with a hand injury.