Bucs think Antoine Winfield Jr. had a false positive COVID test

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have been practicing without safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead due to positive COVID-19 tests, but it sounds like they expect to have Winfield back in action soon.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that Winfield’s positive test on Sunday was followed by a negative one on Monday, which has led to the belief that the initial test results were false.

“Antoine tested positive, but today he tested negative, so we think it’s a false positive,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s the problem right now with these false positives, they’re missing two days. A couple of them are safeties, so we’ll just wait and see.”

Another negative test on Tuesday should set the stage for Winfield’s return to the field in Tampa.