Chris Hogan working out for Saints

Chris Hogan made the move from football to lacrosse earlier this year, but it appears he isn’t ready to give up the gridiron altogether.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Hogan is working out for the Saints on Monday. Garafolo adds that the Premier Lacrosse League is supportive of Hogan’s bid to get back into the NFL.

The Saints have a need at wide receiver because of Michael Thomas’ recent ankle surgery. Thomas had the operation in June and is expected to miss the early portion of the regular season as he recovers from the operation.

Hogan is not the only wideout the Saints are working out, although other names have not been revealed at this point. He had 14 catches for 118 yards in five games for the Jets last season.