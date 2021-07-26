Colts elevate Kevin Rogers to director of player personnel

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted Kevin Rogers to director of player personnel as part of a handful of tweaks to the front office.

The team announced on Monday they had promoted Rogers from his prior role as director of pro personnel. Rogers has been with the Colts for 20 years, joining the team as a scouting assistant in 2001. He has also served as a pro scout and assistant director of pro personnel before being elevated to his prior role as pro personnel director in 2014.

The team also promoted Brian Decker to director of team development, John Park to director of football research, Jon Shaw to director of pro scouting, Mitch Chester to college scouting and travel coordinator, Kyle Davis to associate athletic trainer and Kasia Omilian to scouting assistant.

The team also named Anthony Coughlan as an area scout.

Thomas Byrd was named as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow and Andrew Dees was named a Colts Coaching Fellow.