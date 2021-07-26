Daniel Kilgore announces his retirement

Getty Images

Veteran center Daniel Kilgore is calling it a career.

Kilgore became a free agent this offseason after spending the 2020 season with the Chiefs and he announced on Instagram on Monday that he is retiring from the NFL. Kilgore called it an “unforgettable decade” as a professional football player.

Kilgore entered the league as a 49ers fifth-round pick in 2011 after playing his college ball at Appalachian State. He started 39 of the 74 games he played over seven seasons with the Niners and then moved on to Miami in a 2018 trade.

He started all 17 games he played for the Dolphins and made four more starts for the Chiefs last season.