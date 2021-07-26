Darius Leonard will miss some practice time after ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Colts will be without one of their defensive leaders in early training camp practices.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said on Monday that linebacker Darius Leonard is going to be off the field for a while. Leonard had a surgical procedure on his ankle recently that Ballard described as minor, but it will be enough to keep him from practicing for the near future.

Leonard is heading into his fourth season with the Colts and that puts him in position to land a contract extension. The 2018 second-round pick said in May that he hopes he and the team have the same view of his value to the organization after he was named a first-team All-Pro twice in his first three seasons.

Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated that is the case and there’s no reason to think that Leonard’s ankle issue will be a factor in extending his run in Indianapolis.