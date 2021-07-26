David Bakhtiari indicates Aaron Rodgers hasn’t told him he’s coming back to Packers

Getty Images

If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is telling people close to him that he plans to play for the Packers this season, that’s news to Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari quote tweeted Ian Rapoport’s tweet saying that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he plans to play for the Packers this season, and Bakhtiari added his own message indicating he’s heard no such thing.

“Wow. Guess we aren’t ‘close people’ @AaronRodgers12,” Bakhtiari wrote.

Bakhtiari has previously tweeted that Rodgers is his best friend, so it would seem likely that if Rodgers were letting people know his plans, Bakhtiari would be among the first to find out.

It’s unclear who Rodgers told that he plans to play, but Bakhtiari will apparently not know Rodgers’ status until the Packers report to training camp tomorrow.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. ET: Bakhtiari responded to this post with, “Chill. I’m not disputing the report. Moreover, I’m disheartened that I’m not considered ‘close people’ to Aaron. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers during this time. I will persevere.”