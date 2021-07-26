Dolphins sign Carson Meier, waive Jibri Blount with injury settlement

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Monday they signed tight end Carson Meier. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Jibri Blount with an injury settlement.

Meier started one game for Atlanta in 2019 with multiple stints on the team’s active roster. He spent training camp with the Falcons last summer.

Meier originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 28, 2019. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 at Oklahoma.

The Dolphins signed Blount on May 6.

He didn’t play a down of college football. Blount, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount, was a basketball player at North Carolina Central.