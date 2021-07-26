Falcons sign Jason Spriggs, Emmanuel Ellerbee

Getty Images

The Falcons announced a pair of additions to their roster on Monday.

Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and tackle Jason Spriggs have both signed contracts with the team. Running back Tony Brooks-James was released in order to get to the 90-player limit.

Spriggs was a Packers second-round pick in 2016 and played in 36 games in Green Bay over his first three seasons. He appeared in eight games as a reserve for the Bears last season.

Ellerbee played three games for the Chargers and four games for the Seahawks in 2018. He played exclusively on special teams in those appearances and spent time on the Texans practice squad last year.