Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 26, 2021, 11:21 AM EDT
Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the first practices of training camp, the Colts announced on Monday.

“I’m excited for training camp, however I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”

According to General Manager Chris Ballard, Reich will likely be out until at least next Monday. But the coach could be back sooner depending on the results of the COVID-19 tests he takes.

“When he’s back, he’s back,” Ballard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “It sucks, but we’ll keep moving forward.”

Reich is entering his fourth season as Colts head coach, having compiled a 28-20 record in his first three seasons. Ballard said Indianapolis will not have an interim coach while quarantines away from the facility, as Reich will still be involved in meetings through Zoom.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

  1. So how much virus has Reich been shedding? And for how long? How many people has he potentially been infecting? And how accurate are the tests today? Seems like these are pertinent questions.

  2. So vaccinated or not you can still get covid and yet the league thinks it’s ok to fine or fire people for being unvaccinated…

  4. So glad to hear is is well and is vaccinated. These travel together and hopefully the Cole Beasley’s of the world will wake up soon from their ignorance

  6. It’s not 100% in preventing contraction. But it does prevent it it somewhat. There are some who are doing everything they can to move past this and lots more who have decided to drag their feet for no reason.

  7. If your critical thinking ends with “A vaccinated person got Covid, therefore the vaccine doesn’t work,” then you can’t be helped.

  8. kcrobert10, he’s asymptomatic. Vaccinated people get through this more easily than non-vaccinated people. Had he caught covid without being vaccinated, he could well be headed to a ventilator and it would be too late for vaccination. I imagine his family and friends are happy that he took that responsibility.

  9. The fact that he’s vaccinated is what’s keeping him out of the hospital with severe symptoms.
    Also it’s good that they found out he’s positive so that he can’t spread the virus to anyone who may not be vaccinated.
    This is absolutely not a reason to start crowing about “what good is the vaccine if you can still get the virus”?

  11. Yes, being vaccinated doesn’t mean you won’t get covid, but it means you won’t die from it or end in a ICU from it, is not that hard to understand.

  12. Shouldn’t all players and staff be tested daily vaccinated or not since they can still get and spread covid?

  13. These “breakthrough” cases are becoming more and more common everyday, time for the NFL to reconsider the COVID policy, particularly the discrepancy in testing frequency for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

  14. Of course vaccinated people will catch COVID. That’s how vaccines work. THe vaccines get your immune system prepared so that when you do get infected, your immune system will quickly kill the virus in your body.

    Your immune system can’t do anything until the infection occurs. It’s normal for vaccinated people to get infected. They just won’t get symptoms in most cases, but even when there are symptoms, they usually are minor.

  15. gor3hound, vaccinated or not, the vast, vast…..VAST majority of people won’t die or wind up in the ICU whether they catch covid or not.

  16. There is a good chance we’ll see more of this in the weeks ahead, people fully vaccinated but mostly asymptomatic or with cold-like symptoms. A few will end up in an ICU in a bad way. We’ve already reached the point where mask mandates will not return.

  17. Let play a game using vaccine deniers logic! He vaccinated and still got covid therefore no one should get vaccinated. My umbrella was up but I still got wet from the rain therefore umbrellas don’t work.

  20. I think maybe someone needs to start asking the question of how many fully vaccinated people have been infected. Its possible the efficacy of the vaccines aren’t 95% like they claim.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.