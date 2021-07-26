Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the first practices of training camp, the Colts announced on Monday.

“I’m excited for training camp, however I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”

According to General Manager Chris Ballard, Reich will likely be out until at least next Monday. But the coach could be back sooner depending on the results of the COVID-19 tests he takes.

“When he’s back, he’s back,” Ballard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “It sucks, but we’ll keep moving forward.”

Reich is entering his fourth season as Colts head coach, having compiled a 28-20 record in his first three seasons. Ballard said Indianapolis will not have an interim coach while quarantines away from the facility, as Reich will still be involved in meetings through Zoom.