Jonathan Allen agrees to four-year contract extension with Washington

Washington has locked in defensive tackle Jonathan Allen with a new contract.

Allen, who said last month that he was engaged in contract talks with the team, signed a new deal today.

A tweet from Allen’s agents called the contract a four-year, $72 million extension with a $30 million signing bonus. The full details of the structure of the contract are not yet available.

The 26-year-old Allen went to high school in Ashburn, Virginia, where the Washington Football Team’s facility is located, and has said he would love to spend his entire career in Washington. This contract is a big step toward making that happen.

Washington took Allen with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and he was heading into the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Allen has started 47 of a possible 48 games over the last three seasons and played a career-high 77 percent of defensive snaps last season.