Melvin Ingram on joining Steelers: I’m like a kid in a candy store

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers picked up a significant edge-rushing presence last week by signing veteran Melvin Ingram.

As he starts his first training camp for a team other than the Chargers, Ingram sees playing opposite T.J. Watt as a chance to create “the best” pass-rushing tandem in the league — just as he felt he had with Los Angeles’ Joey Bosa.

“Can’t forget about [Alex Highsmith] either. He’s definitely special,” Ingram said over the weekend, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s a blessing for me to be here to play on the opposite side of [Watt] and Highsmith. It’s just great to play with all these guys. I’m like a kid in a candy store.”

Ingram noted that the coaches have not specified exactly what his role will be with the club in 2021. But he felt good signing a one-year “prove it” deal with Pittsburgh because of how comfortable the organization made him feel.

“They just said come in and work hard and everything will take care of itself,” Ingram said. “So that’s what I’m doing. I’m just working and falling in line with the guys.”

After playing just seven games last year due to a nagging knee injury, Ingram said he’s feeling completely healthy at this point.

“I feel like I’m 18,” Ingram said. “I feel like a kid. I still have a lot left in me.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ingram had 7.0 sacks in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Overall, he’s recorded 49.0 career sacks with 70 tackles for loss and 108 QB hits.