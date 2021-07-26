NFLPA president JC Tretter on wristbands to show vaccination status: “We did not agree to them”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The NFL wants teams to come up with a way to distinguish vaccinated from unvaccinated players on the practice field. Some teams are doing it. The NFL Players Association wants none to do it.

We did not agree to them and think they are unnecessary,” NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter said in a column posted Monday on the union’s website.

The NFLPA, as explained over the weekend, wants to minimize the potential for players lashing out about vaccines, fearful that those outbursts will potentially influence others to not get vaccinated. The wristband approach could prompt unvaccinated players to sound off, since it prevents them from keeping their vaccination status private (even though HIPAA has nothing to do with it).

Tretter closes his column with an aspirational message — but also with a clear slap at last Thursday’s memo from the NFL, which NFLPA spokesman George Atallah previously called “classically tactless.”

“The NFL wants every game to be played,” Tretter wrote. “The players want every game to be played. The fans and media want every game to be played. It will take all of us to accomplish our goal of playing a full season and crowning a Super Bowl champion. We have the same goal. Every stunt like that memo only makes our success less likely. We need each other to accomplish it. The NFL has to be better, and we need to stick together as players and as a union to make this work again.”

In other words, the league needs to use honey not vinegar to persuade the remaining vaccine-hesitant players to change their tune. And the entire league needs to have a broader spirit of commitment and cooperation. Although last week’s memo creates a clear incentive to cut unvaccinated players, plenty of them are too good to be cut. (As we noted last week, one team has seven unvaccinated players who won’t be cut due to their skill level.) The goal should be to find a way to prevail on those who resist being vaccinated with reason, logic, facts, and common sense. Threats won’t work. Yelling at them won’t work.

In the end, nothing may work. But at least the unvaccinated players may feel less inclined to run to social media and post anti-vaccine sentiments.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “NFLPA president JC Tretter on wristbands to show vaccination status: “We did not agree to them”

  1. Yeah, it’s really a pain the neck when you’re employed by a boss who goes ahead and makes a decision without consulting you. Happens to me all the time. The nerve of some people.

  2. Why not have the owners collectively come up with a monetary based incentive? They give an agreed upon amount to each vaccinated player (like a bonus) and the unvaccinated players don’t get the same bonus. Not only will this incentivize getting vaccinated, but the owners stand to gain that money back by not having forfeit games or cancellations.

  3. Seems the wristbands would be a blatant HIPPA violation, forcing players to divulge medical information to anyone within eyesight

  4. We are entering dangerous territory with such classifications. This has nothing to do with vax or anti-vax. It has everything to do with human rights. It’s just a matter of time before governments start adopting similar procedures.

  5. The NBA just finished the season with 80+ thousand fans in attendance at the championship game, and they had no controversial vaccine mandate to speak of.

    Leave it to the NFL to botch a PR opportunity any chance it gets.

  6. Well that sounds like the reverse of giving people badges to single them out. That has worked so well in history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.