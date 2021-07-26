Packers shareholders go easy on Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst

USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since the Aaron Rodgers drama hit full boil in late April, Packers fans had a chance to stir the pot. They didn’t.

CEO Mark Murphy and G.M. Brian Gutekunst faced no real hostility at Monday’s shareholder meeting, which happened only a day before Rodgers will or won’t show up for training camp.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com posted a 22-second video of the arrival of Murphy and Gutekunst. Although Seifert characterized the reception as includes a “few boos,” I didn’t hear any booing. (Judge for yourself.)

Said Murphy on Rodgers, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com: “We want him back, we’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader and we’re looking forward to winning another Super bowl.” Murphy also called it a “challenging situation but let’s not forget all the great things he’s done.” (At least Murphy didn’t call Rodgers a “complicated fella.”)

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, CEO Mark Murphy praised Gutekunst as the right person to lead the football program. One person yelled, “I’ve never seen him throw a touchdown,” but the reception consisted of “mostly cheers.” Gutekunst, per Pelissero, drew the biggest cheer of the day when saying that Rodgers will be “continuing his Hall of Fame career” and winning another NFL MVP award.

Unless Gutekunst has inside information that undercuts the speculation that caused multiple sports books to remove various Packers-related bets from the board, he’s simply engaging in wishful thinking. Regardless, it worked. The shareholders are placated, and they’ll stay that way at least until tomorrow.