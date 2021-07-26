Raiders sign Corliss Waitman, cut Dominik Eberle

Getty Images

The Raiders made a couple of moves involving special teamers on Monday.

The team announced the signing of punter Corliss Waitman. Kicker Dominik Eberle was waived in a corresponding move.

Waitman spent the 2020 offseason with the Steelers. He was not drafted after finishing his time at South Alabama. He averaged 41.7 yards per kick in his 38 games for the school.

A.J. Cole handled the punting duties for the Raiders the last two seasons and he was the only punter on the roster before Monday’s move.

Eberle’s departure leaves Daniel Carlson as the only kicker for Las Vegas as training camp gets underway this week.