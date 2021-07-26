Rams place Tutu Atwell on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Rams placed receiver Tutu Atwell on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced.

He becomes the 11th player on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, but it is unclear whether he tested positive or was a close contact of someone who did.

The Rams selected Atwell with the 57th overall choice, their first selection of the NFL draft. The former Louisville receiver signed his contact in May.

Atwell is listed at 165 pounds on the Rams’ roster, but he has impressive speed with a 4.32 40-yard dash. The Rams have discussed adding weight to Atwell to get him to 160 or 161 pounds.

During his three-year career at Louisville, Atwell made 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns.