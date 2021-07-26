Rams won’t play Darrell Henderson in preseason

Getty Images

After the Rams lost Cam Akers for the season to a torn Achilles, head coach Sean McVay said that the team would evaluate their other backs and would not immediately move to sign a veteran free agent to fill out the group.

For one of the backs on hand, that evaluation process won’t include preseason games.

McVay told reporters at a Monday press conference that the team will not put Darrell Henderson on the field during their three preseason games. Henderson is now at the top of a running back depth chart that also includes Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais, and Otis Anderson.

McVay added that the team has confidence in Henderson’s ability after watching him run for 771 yards over his first two seasons, but that there are still questions for him to answer when it comes to his durability. Henderson should get every opportunity to provide an answer and the Rams will need it to be a positive one if they are going to forego outside help in the backfield.