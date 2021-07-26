Ravens work out Dion Jordan, Chris Smith, Shilique Calhoun

Getty Images

Baltimore is looking for help on the edge.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Ravens worked out three edge rushers on Monday: Dion Jordan, Chris Smith, and Shilique Calhoun. All three players have registered some sort of success in the league.

Jordan has 13.5 career sacks, recording 3.0 last year with the 49ers.

Smith has 9.5 career sacks. He spent last year with Las Vegas following three seasons with Jacksonville, one with Cincinnati, and two with Cleveland. Smith finished with one sack and four QB hits in 2020.

Calhoun has just 2.5 sacks to his name, but 2.0 of them came in last year’s campaign with New England. He played three years for the Raiders before spending the last two with the Patriots.