Report: Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him he plans to play for Packers

The sports books can put the Packers-related wagers back on the board.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quarterback Aaron Rodgers “has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for [the Packers] this season.” Rapoport adds, however, that there are “many factors at play.”

One of the factors, frankly, is whether the Packers will give Rodgers a contract that gives credence to CEO Mark Murphy’s claim that the team is committed to Rodgers for 2021 and beyond. Under the current contract, the lone commitment applies to 2021. It would take a new deal with a new structure to keep the Packers from having the ability after the coming season to move on from Rodgers.

Meanwhile, it’s curious to say the least that Rodgers kept his mouth shut for months, and that the news of his intent to play for the Packers emerged only after Murphy and G.M. Brian Gutekunst had to face fans at the annual shareholders meeting.