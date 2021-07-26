Report: Davante Adams now open to contract talks with Packers

Getty Images

Monday brought word that the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are closing in on an agreement that would ensure Rodgers is with the team for at least the 2021 season.

That means the coming year could be Rodgers’ last dance in Green Bay, but the quarterback’s revised deal could lower the odds that it is also wide receiver Davante Adams‘ final run with the team.

Adams is in the final year of his contract and a report late last week said that he and the team were no longer talking about a new deal, so that seemed like a real possibility. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Adams is now open to resuming discussions about a contract with the team.

Per the report, the reworked deal for Rodgers would free up cap space in future seasons to use toward an extension for Adams. That doesn’t mean that the two sides will come to an agreement, but the outlook for Adams continuing his run with the Packers is looking better than it did a few days ago.