Report: Michael Thomas is expected to start season on PUP, return Week 7

The Saints should be livid and likely are that star receiver Michael Thomas waited so long to have ankle surgery. Now, they are bracing to be without Thomas for about half the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Thomas is expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list, which will keep him out at least six weeks, and return by Week 7 against the Seahawks.

The surgery, which Thomas underwent in June, calls for a four-month recovery. It’s the same ankle Thomas injured in Week 1 last season, and he ended up playing only seven games.

Thomas signed a five-year, $96 million contract extension with the team in 2019, and he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns that season. He made only 40 receptions for 438 yards in 2020.

The Saints are working out receivers Monday, including Chris Hogan, but seeking to replace Thomas the day before training camp begins is not ideal.

The Saints currently have Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris, among others, in its receivers room.