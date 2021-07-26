Saints to sign Chris Hogan

Getty Images

It’s time for Chris Hogan to put away his lacrosse stick.

After working out with New Orleans on Monday, Hogan will sign with the Saints, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Hogan was playing in the Premier Lacrosse League, which Garafolo reported earlier on Monday was supportive of Hogan trying to get back to the NFL.

Hogan originally entered the NFL in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth. The 32-year-old receiver spent time with the 49ers, Giants, and Dolphins before playing four seasons with the Bills. Hogan’s best season was with the Patriots in 2016, when he caught 38 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns — leading the league with 17.9 yards per reception.

Overall, Hogan has 216 catches for 2,795 yards with 18 TDs. He appeared in five games for the Jets in 2020, making 14 receptions for 118 yards.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas is expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list after recently undergoing ankle surgery. That will keep Thomas sidelined until Week Seven.