Stefon Diggs snubbed by Madden as top receiver in NFL

July 26, 2021
Last year, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs made an immediate impact with his new team, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards. That wasn’t enough, however, to vault him to the top of the Madden ratings for the new version of the game.

Diggs actually lands at No. 4 in the initial ratings, with a 97 overall. Landing at No. 1 is Packers receiver Davante Adams, with a 99. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is No. 2 with a 98. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is No. 3, also with a 98.

Titans receiver Julio Jones has a 95 and is fifth. Saints receiver Michael Thomas comes in at No. 6, with a 94. The rest of the top 10 includes Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (93), Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (92), Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans (91), and Bears receiver Allen Robinson (90).

Curiously absent from the top 10 are Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (who finished third in receiving yardage as a rookie), Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, and Titans receiver A.J. Brown. That’s the important aspect of this, because players find motivation in anything — and any receiver who believes he wasn’t properly respected by the Madden ratings will find a way to turn it into even stronger drive for 2021.

  1. Look, I find it humorous when players put up a hissy fit over their ratings in a video game. That said, Michael Thomas has no business still being in the top 10. I’d take any of those players ahead of him that are absent from the list.

  2. I don’t know how Madden rankings work but in the real world this all checks out.

  3. Jefferson is not a top 10 receiver. Top 25, I’ll give you that. But he wouldn’t even be a starter for the Packers.

  4. The initial ratings are usually pretty bad but by about week 3 or 4 the updated rosters reflect ratings a little more accurately. Afterall it would be hard to find anyone who would list both Thomas and Julio in the top 6 receivers after last yr.

  5. Let’s see how good Davante Adams is without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball. Gregg Jennings and his crazy sister thought he was the best receiver in the game and he was the one who made Rodgers look good. He took his services to the Vikings and had a shock reality that it was hard to do your job when, instead of the ball hitting him in full stride, the ball is sailing over your head or bouncing in front of him.

  8. Look, I find it humorous when players put up a hissy fit over their ratings in a video game. That said, Michael Thomas has no business still being in the top 10. I’d take any of those players ahead of him that are absent from the list.

    So let me get this straight. There is only one WR that after only being in the league for 5 seasons has broken something like 25-26 NFL records and you do not believe that that WR belongs in the top 10 of current WR’s? Well let’s hear your top ten then buddy because their stats have to be much more impressive than MT’s. Please tell us how many records they have to show for themselves, it better be more than 25 of them.

  9. I’m cool with Jefferson’s status as he’s only a year into his career. The best thing is, however, that unlike Adams, he wants to still play with his team. . . .

