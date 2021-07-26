Stefon Diggs snubbed by Madden as top receiver in NFL

Getty Images

Last year, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs made an immediate impact with his new team, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards. That wasn’t enough, however, to vault him to the top of the Madden ratings for the new version of the game.

Diggs actually lands at No. 4 in the initial ratings, with a 97 overall. Landing at No. 1 is Packers receiver Davante Adams, with a 99. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is No. 2 with a 98. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is No. 3, also with a 98.

Titans receiver Julio Jones has a 95 and is fifth. Saints receiver Michael Thomas comes in at No. 6, with a 94. The rest of the top 10 includes Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (93), Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (92), Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans (91), and Bears receiver Allen Robinson (90).

Curiously absent from the top 10 are Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (who finished third in receiving yardage as a rookie), Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, and Titans receiver A.J. Brown. That’s the important aspect of this, because players find motivation in anything — and any receiver who believes he wasn’t properly respected by the Madden ratings will find a way to turn it into even stronger drive for 2021.