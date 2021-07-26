Tim Berbenich will coach Raiders running backs

Getty Images

The Raiders have settled on a new running backs coach for the 2021 season.

Kirby Wilson was set to fill that role for a third season, but he informed the team that he was retiring last week. The Raiders stayed within the organization to replace him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quality control coach Tim Berbenich will be working with Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the team’s running backs this season. Other coaches will assist with the position group, but Berbenich will be in the lead role.

Berbenich joined the Raiders in 2018 and also worked for head coach Jon Gruden with the Buccaneers.