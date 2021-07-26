Titans sign Kyle Peko, Anthony Rush, waive Bruce Hector

Getty Images

The Titans agreed to terms with defensive linemen Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush, the team announced Monday.

Tennessee waived defensive lineman Bruce Hector in a corresponding move. It was the only move necessary after the team placed defensive lineman Abry Jones on the team’s reserve/retired list over the weekend.

The Broncos waived Peko on Feb. 18 after he was a high-risk opt out for the 2020 season.

Peko has spent most of his career with the Broncos, having signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He also has had stints with the Bills and Colts.

Peko has played 13 career games, registering 13 total tackles.

Rush has spent time with the Eagles, Raiders, Seahawks, Bears and Packers since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham in 2019. Rush has appeared in 14 career games, and he has totaled 14 tackles, a half-sack and two passes defensed.

The Titans hold their first training camp practice Wednesday.