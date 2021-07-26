Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Getty Images

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season.

Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.

If Twyman is not claimed on waivers, he will revert to Minnesota’s non-football injury list. He will not be able to play this season, but the team will retain his rights for the 2022 season.

Twyman played college football at Pitt in 2018 and 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season.