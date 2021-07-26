Zac Taylor: It was a priority to get Sam Hubbard’s deal done

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals got an important piece of business done over the weekend, signing defensive end Sam Hubbard to an extension that ties him to the franchise through the 2025 season.

Cincinnati officially announced the new deal on Monday morning, with head coach Zac Taylor touting Hubbard’s importance to the club.

“Sam is about all of the things we want to be about, and it was a priority to get this deal done,” Taylor said in a statement. “He’s been a tremendous leader on this team. He comes to work every single day, and we look forward to him being a leader for us for years to come.”

Hubbard has recorded 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits 44 games over his three seasons. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft.