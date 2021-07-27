14 teams have at least 90 percent of players vaccinated

Getty Images

The number of players who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to rise with the start of the 2021 season growing closer.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that 85 percent of the league’s players have received at least one shot of the vaccine. That’s up a bit from Monday and there’s also been a jump in the number of teams who have at least 90 percent of their players vaccinated.

There are now 14 clubs in that category, which is four more than there were on Monday.

The trends suggest that the start of training camp and realizations about the different protocols for unvaccinated players have lead some players to opt for the shot. The coming days will tell us if that trend is continuing with players reporting to work around the league.