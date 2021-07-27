Aaron Rodgers shows up for training camp

It’s just a matter of time before he says to reporters, possibly with a wry smile, “What’s the big deal?”

The big deal is this. After months of carefully and strategically manipulating the news (while hardly saying a word), quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reported to the Packers for training camp. That’s significant because, once a player shows up, it becomes much harder to walk away. (Although if anyone could find a way to do it, it’s Rodgers.)

Presumably, Rodgers is all in. We’ll see if that’s the case, when he inevitable speaks to reporters. Every word, every facial expression, every adjustment in demeanor will be scrutinized.

How can they not be? I’ll break it down in further detail in a subsequent post, but it’s hard to characterize this as much of a victory for Rodgers. He caved. He buckled. He cried uncle. And unlike Russell Wilson, who is wired to set aside his concerns and start rattling off “Go ‘Hawks!” like always, Rodgers can’t turn it off. Which means that it’ll be important to turn on every occasion when Rodgers speaks in 2021.

  2. Rodgers created all this off-season drama just to eventually show up to work. That’s funny

  4. Rodgers has effectively controlled his own message (so did the Packers,) contrary to “manipulating the media.” In this age of saying anything you want, anytime you want, now, now, now and truth be damned……we must give credit where credit is due. Hats off to the Packers and Rodgers for not succumbing to the madness. They’re working something out and it’s their business.

  5. How sweet. Ask and answer your own hypothetical question. My view of this is both the Packers and Rodgers bought some time with this contract modification to see whether they can play nice together. We’ll see. But trying to read tea leaves is pretty unsatisfying and has proven inaccurate by events over the last day or so.

  6. No, the only “loser” here is the media after months of embarrassing speculation articles based on NOTHING. Not a single shred of FACT or quote from Rodgers to back up their claims.

    There was a time when journalists actually had integrity and reported news when it happened. Now the only goal is to be first to put it out on social media and have a “hot take”.

  8. Well, well,well. Are you kidding me? This diva is a piece of work that just wants the attention. Jerk. I hope he gets what he deserves. I hope the rest of the league kicks his ass.

  9. “He caved. He buckled. He cried uncle.”
    ————————
    How do you figure? He was under contract – show up or he doesnt get paid. Sounds like a disappointed Viking fan.

  11. “After months of carefully and strategically manipulating the news (while hardly saying a word)”
    __________

    That’s ascribing a lot of power to AR. How does it feel to admit that you have been manipulated by a player that you have acknowledged having total contempt for?

  12. Really?

    You are going to “scrutinize” every movement of his body?

    Get over him.

  13. yeti says:
    July 27, 2021 at 10:07 am
    Rodgers created all this off-season drama just to eventually show up to work. That’s funny
    ————————————————————————
    No, the failing fake media created the off-season drama to drive it’s pathetic ratings.

  14. “After months of carefully and strategically manipulating the news”

    That’s one way of putting it, and no doubt the first choice of the reporters/bloggers who hung on his every word and spat out theory after theory concerning “what he really means” and “what he really thinks”. News is news, you can’t manipulate it, you manipulate the newsmen and women who’ve chosen to be paid to report on what’s said (or often in this case, not said).

    As you clearly fancy yourself to be a newsman Florio, how about you stop pretending and say it like you mean it:
    “After months of carefully and strategically manipulating me.”

    Just try it, you might find it feels better that you anticipate. Unless it doesn’t.

  15. So sick of the reporting on this. 95% media frenzy. Painting him like he’s TO (locker room poison), Elway or Eli (forced draft day trades), Favre (years of wanting something else), or Brady (forcing the Garoppolo trade). This dude just wants to win and the franchise is content with good enough.

  16. I am glad he is back with GB this year. However, I believe he greatly hurt his credibility with his tactics in the media. Fortunately for us fans, it’s only a couple more years and we won’t have to read about him everyday.

  17. nhpats2011 says:
    July 27, 2021 at 10:03 am
    We can all sleep now
    ______________

    We’ll be sleeping much better than Patriots fans, that’s for sure. Perhaps you guys can get some winks once you find a decent quarterback.

  19. I sure hope they had the red carpet, brass band, and 21 cannons ready in time.

  20. Will he be in Denver or Tampa next season? Say what you will, but either is a SB team with him. The Packers are a .500 team without him. For gosh sakes, get the guy a #2 WR.

  22. This entire “drama” was media manufactured to keep people clicking through the dead months.

  23. Is anyone else not surprised? No Way Prima Dona Aaron was going to sit and lose millions of dollars.

  24. The media is so disappointed. Now what do they have to write or make up about the whole situation.

  27. Gee. Now I can go back to worrying about the Olympic men’s basketball team…

  29. You can say he caved, but Green Bay is ripping up his contract when it didn’t have to at all. This was truly a 50/50 compromise.

    The loss in trade value for Rodgers in 2022 is offset by the fact Green Bay gets another year of his prime. They only lose if Rodgers plays poorly or gets injured then demands a trade to a specific team.

  31. I don’t really think Rodgers “caved” or lost at all. He aired his grievances and was able to get a little control of his future back.

