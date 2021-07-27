Bengals clear Riley Lees, Pooka Williams, Renell Wren to practice

Getty Images

The Bengals made roster moves as they ready for Wednesday’s first training camp practice.

The team announced receiver Riley Lees, halfback Pooka Williams and defensive tackle Renell Wren passed their physicals, clearing them to practice. Lees and Wren were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list earlier this week, while Williams went on the non-football illness list.

Wren missed last season with a right quadriceps injury. He was injured during training camp last summer.

Lees, an undrafted rookie out of Northwestern, was dealing with a hamstring injury. He will compete for the punt returner job.

Williams, too, is competing for that job.