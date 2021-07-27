Bill Belichick on Stephon Gimore, N’Keal Harry: Won’t talk contract, personal situations

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s never been particularly chatty about off-field matters during his press conferences and nothing has changed on that front this summer.

Tuesday is reporting day for the full squad in New England and Belichick met with the media as the players got situated at the facility. He faced questions about a couple of players whose status has been the subject of conversation this offseason.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is looking for an extension or a salary bump in the final year of his current contract while wide receiver N'Keal Harry requested a trade after two years with the team. Belichick didn’t offer any insight into either situation on Tuesday.

“Not gonna talk about contracts and personal situations,” Belichick said, via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com.

Gilmore has reported to camp and is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his quad last season. Harry is also expected to be in attendance, so any further conversations with the players can take place in person rather than through a press conference podium.