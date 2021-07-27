Brian Flores: Excited to work with Xavien Howard, conversations will be confidential

Getty Images

In June, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that the team was in a “unique situation” with cornerback Xavien Howard because of Howard’s desire for a new contract after he signed an extension with he team in 2019.

Flores made those comments when Howard was absent from mandatory minicamp and they did not come to any agreement about a deal over the last month, but Howard reported for training camp on Tuesday without incident. Howard hasn’t spoken to reporters to share his thoughts on the situation and Flores said he won’t be sharing anything that goes on with Howard, his agents or General Manager Chris Grier.

“We’re excited to work with X and all the players that are here. Those conversations with X’s representation and Chris and myself will be internal and confidential,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Howard had 10 interceptions in 2020 to lead the league for the second time in his career and he was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time. That performance is the foundation for his bid for a bigger contract, but he’s moving forward without one for the time being.