Brian Flores: We’re excited about Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is about to begin his second training camp with the Dolphins, though this one will be much more normal than his first.

There are plenty of expectations for Tagovailoa in 2021, particularly after Miami added weapons like first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and free agent Will Fuller. Head coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that Tagovailoa made plenty of strides during the offseason program.

“He has made a lot of progress, I would say, throughout the spring,” Flores said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “That was his first OTAs, but this will be his first training camp, preseason where he’ll be able to meet, practice, perform in games, healthy, all of it. We’re excited about Tua — really, excited about all the quarterbacks.”

Tagovailoa showed some flashes but also played like a typical rookie at times in his first season. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with nine starts.

But unlike last year when Miami used Ryan Fitzpatrick as a “relief pitcher” in a couple of games, 2021 should be Tagovailoa’s show. And that will reveal a lot about his prospects as a franchise quarterback.