Broncos signing Tedric Thompson

Denver is adding some depth to its secondary.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Broncos are signing safety Tedric Thompson.

Thompson appeared in eight games for the Chiefs last season, receiving both defensive and special teams snaps. After Kansas City waived him in November, Thompson landed with the Browns. But he didn’t play a game for Cleveland.

The Seahawks selected Thompson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first three seasons with the franchise. Thompson was a starter in 2019 but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after six games.

Overall, Thompson has played 37 games with 16 starts. He has three career interceptions, five passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a pair of fumble recoveries.