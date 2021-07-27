Bruce Arians rants about PFT report that was based on info from his own staff

Getty Images

Well, it’s been an interesting day, for various reasons.

First, the good news. Plenty of you have preordered Playmakers. And I appreciate that.

Second, the not-so-good news. Something that, frankly, I don’t appreciate.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out our recent reporting regarding Tampa Bay players wearing red wristbands (if vaccinated) and yellow wristbands (if unvaccinated) at practice. Although he didn’t name PFT or me during his profane rant (I haven’t changed the language because he said what he said), he was talking about our reporting (as Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times accurately surmised).

“All right, one thing before we get started,” Arians said at the outset of Tuesday’s press conference, as tweeted by Stroud. “If I give you some information, just know the fuckin’ rules before you put ’em in the press. Red and yellow bands. They don’t have to wear ’em in practice. That’s indoors. I’ve gotta read shit, we should be fined for red and yellow bands because they ain’t got ’em on at practice. That’s bullshit. If you’re gonna report shit, make sure it’s fuckin’ right.”

We reported first that the Buccaneers said that vaccinated players will wear red wristbands and that unvaccinated players will wear yellow wristbands at practice. We specifically asked the question by referring to wristbands worn during practices and games.

We then reported that the photos from Tampa Bay’s Sunday practice showed some players in no wristbands at all. We asked the Buccaneers about that specific wrinkle, and we were not told at any time for example, “Wait, that only applies in the facility, not on the practice field.”

I don’t want to call anyone out by name (yet). By here’s the simple truth — I asked the questions, I received the answers, I reported the answers accurately, and I have the text messages to prove ALL of it. The text messages reveal multiple opportunities to tell me that the wristbands are worn only in the facility and not at practice. That was never said.

Also, we never said the Buccaneers should be fined over the issue of wristbands. Of course, they should have been fined (at a minimum) last year for tampering with Tom Brady while he was under contract with the Patriots. They also should be fined (at a minimum) for hiding Tom Brady’s knee injury on every report that submitted to the league in 2020. But we never said they should be fined over the wristband issue.

So, to summarize, we made sure what we reported was right before reporting it. More specifically, we asked the right people within the organization for the information, and we used what we received. If Arians has an issue with what we reported, he should ask specific questions internally before taking reckless shots externally.